Award winning DJ presents news project at More Music in Morecambe

An immersive sound and visual experience, Sankofa explores the narrative of a young black woman, Afrofuturism and her comic book heroes.

Sharing the screen with images of her childhood superhero, Storm, NikNak creates a new sonic world and realises her superhuman abilities through Turntablism.

With live improvised Turntablism NikNak sculpts soundscapes that combine with visual artist Loëpa’s imagery, including illustrations, references to comic book heroes and manipulated live film footage.

DJ and Turntablist NikNak presents her exciting new project, Sankofa at More Music in Morecambe

Support will come from live loop musician Xana. Doors: 7pm. Tickets: £3.

NikNak will also be hosting a Turntable and Scratching Workshop on Tuesday July 12 from 1pm to 2.30pm as part of Grounded Music Industry Week at More Music.