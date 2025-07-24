Author and illustrator join forces to host event in market town near Lancaster

Award-winning author and artist Jackie Morris and stained glass artist and illustrator Tamsin Abbott will appear together at a one-off event in Kirkby Lonsdale this August.

The talk, at St Mary’s Church on August 8, is about their first book-length collaboration and is their only live event in the north after sell-out appearances in the south of England.

The event focuses on their new book – Wild Folk – a beautifully illustrated sequence of seven tales of transformation and power, and has been organised by Valerie Laycock, owner of The Book Lounge in Kirkby Lonsdale.

“We’re delighted to welcome both Jackie and Tamsin to Kirkby Lonsdale for this truly special event,” said Valerie.

“Few can communicate the magic found in nature and everyday encounters in the way that they do. They are both outstanding artists and we cannot wait to host them at St Mary’s Church.”

Jackie Morris, an author and artist, is known for her evocative language and illustrations that celebrate nature and storytelling. She has written and illustrated more than 70 books, including beloved classics including The Snow Leopard, The Ice Bear, Song of the Golden Hare, Tell Me a Dragon, The Wild Swans, and The Unwinding.

In 2017 the internationally-acclaimed book The Lost Words, Jackie’s collaboration with Robert Macfarlane, was released, aiming to restore nature-based words to children’s vocabulary.

Described as a “cultural phenomenon” and an “instant classic”, it won multiple awards.

“It is very special to bring Wild Folk to Cumbria, a county of such stunning nature as well as a rich tapestry of folklore,” said Jackie.

“This is a book made to be looked at and held and we hope it inspires and moves all who read it.”

Tamsin Abbott has created painted stained glass panels for more than 20 years. Her work, inspired by the British landscape, folklore and fairytale, is produced using mostly glass from the UK’s last remaining manufacturer of mouth-blown sheet glass. Wild Folk is her first book as a stained glass illustrator.

The Wild Folk event takes place at 7pm. Tickets plus a copy of the book are priced £25; tickets only cost £8. Books purchased on the night will receive a 10% discount. To book, visit www.thebooklounge.shop/events