Austwick street market, Cuckoo Festival and Fell Race for Jubilee bank holiday

The village will be decked out with cuckoos as the residents get creative and welcome you into the village from 9.30am – 4pm on June 2.

Austwick’s cuckoo legend states that the villagers found a cuckoo nesting and as they are an omen of good weather, the residents built a wall around its nest to keep it in!

The residents are much sharper these days and will be throwing a great party in honour of this story and to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Jubilee cuckoos in Austwick ahead of the festivities.

The festival will get off to an exciting start with special VIP guest Patrick Grant, clothing designer and judge on BBC One’s The Great British Sewing Bee, opening the day.

Highlights not to be missed will be the Thwaites Dray Horses, Settle & Giggleswick Brass band, live ceilidh music, vintage cars and all the local crafts, produce, plants and baking.

The ‘spares’ stall and the bric a brac stall will offer great opportunities to bargain hunters and lovers of vintage treasures. Younger visitors will enjoy the games, activities, face painting and are invited to join the royal themed fancy-dress parade, which leaves the village primary school at 10.45am, led by circus entertainer, Zoot.

The now legendary bacon butty stall will be open to keep you fuelled up, plus pie and peas, a hog roast, sandwiches, cakes, scones, teas and coffees and other drinks.

A Jubilee cuckoo welcoming people to Austwick, which is holding a street market, cuckoo festival and fell race over the Jubilee bank holiday.

“The street market hasn’t gone ahead since 2020 due to Covid 19 so we want to make sure that this year’s Cuckoo Festival is a very special event. We’re looking forward to marking the Jubilee weekend in style whilst raising much needed funds for the village” said Lindsey Smith, street market committee chair.

The Austwick Amble Fell Race, sponsored by Candelisa, has become a key event in its own right in the running community.

The eight mile adult course takes a stunning route through limestone scenery above the village. Junior races start at 11.20am and the senior race at 1.00pm. Entries are available on the day from 10.15am on the village green.