Aussie favourites head to Lancashire on their ninth summer tour

Variously described as ‘as thunderous as a herd of wildebeest’, ‘as sly as a wagonload of Spike Milligans’ and ‘as sonorous as a cloister of monks’ this masculine maelstrom is every inch the musical chameleon.

Spookmeister (and sole Kiwi) Stephen Taberner says they are looking forward more than ever to returning to these shores after Covid stopped play last year.

He said: “I suppose that to be able to do what we do again is a reminder of why we do it in the first place. We live for those moments when the audience breathes as one – the thought of experiencing those moments again means we can’t wait to sing at all our favourite places over there in your place.”