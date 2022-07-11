Art exhibition and saxophone recital for St John's Hospice in Lancaster

This special preview evening will start with drinks and delicious canapés.

There will be a private viewing of Heather’s paintings, followed by a recital by Gerard McChrystal.

Titled 'On the Rhythmic Horizon', the exhibition will feature oil paintings by Heather Cowie, which bring to life the edges and horizons of the natural world. Heather's work is well-known, with her work exhibited in six solo and seven group shows in Australia and eight solo and thirteen group shows in the UK.

An art exhibition and a saxophone recital will be held on Tuesday (July 12) in aid of St John's Hospice.

This preview evening will see Heather joined by world renowned saxophonist, Gerard McChrystal.

Gerard has performed in 35 countries across the world, and his collaborators include Philip Glass, Rambert Dance Co, and Craig Ogden. His solo set includes everything from Bach to his own compositions, and even experiments with electronics and a loop station.

Heather Cowie said, "I describe myself as an intense observer of the natural world, my eyes, along with those of many other people, are drawn to the edges of this beautiful planet of ours. The paintings for this exhibition have their focus on intriguing horizon lines, seen from a wide range of viewpoints, because we all know there is more to see just ‘over’ the horizon! For this exhibition I have been exploring colours, forms and mediums - I really hope that people will enjoy the paintings and immerse themselves in a wonderful evening of art and music.

"This is my second exhibition for St John's Hospice, I am delighted to be able work with such a wonderful charity and 35% of the proceeds from sales will go to the Hospice."

Sue McGraw, chief executive, St John's Hospice said: “We are really looking forward to this evening of beautiful paintings and music - we know from the previous event last year that it will be such a lovely evening. To know that once again Heather is donating such a generous segment of proceeds is heart-warming and St John's is very grateful for this kindness."