Antiques expert Eric Knowles comes to Lancaster Grand with his one man show

In Eric Knowles What’s it Worth?-The Bigger Picture the lad from Lancashire takes the wraps off a business in which he has been immersed for over 30 years.

Audience members can bring along their heirlooms and treasures to Lancaster Grand for on stage discussion but then, in the final part of the show, they will be able to see their objects brought to the screen, courtesy of a web type camera that will allow a more detailed view and appreciation in the valuation session.

Eric Knowles is one of those rare individuals who is able to share his extensive knowledge of the world of antiques in a manner that is easily understood.

Eric Knowles will be appearing at Lancaster Grand.

The show starts at 2.30pm on Monday, September 5 and tickets are £20.