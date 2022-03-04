In completing his 2017 album The Following Mountain, Sam Amidon felt a new sense of accomplishment. He’d spent his entire life steeped in American, English, and Irish folk traditions, re-working and recording his own versions of songs culled from the annals of history along the way.

Ready for something new after 2014’s Lily-O—not just contemporary, but entirely of his own invention—Amidon temporarily decoupled himself from refreshed folk tunes to explore free jazz and beyond. Swimming against his usual currents, Amidon emerged from the process with a new confidence in making music that excited him, whatever that sounded like.

With his self-titled seventh album, Amidon returns to the vast reservoir of folk music with fresh energy and a renewed enthusiasm for texture, facilitated by the creative leap of The Following Mountain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American singer songwriter Sam Amidon.

“On my previous albums I feel the elements of the music were juxtaposed next to each other: my folksong arrangements up against Nico Muhly’s orchestrations, or my music encountering Milford Graves’ percussion,” Amidon says. “On this album, I feel like all the elements are more integrated: song form & stories, improvisation, band collectivity, and the history of my own life in traditional music and beyond.”

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets for the gig cost £15 in advance from here.

Find out more about and listen to Sam Amidon’s work here

More Music seeks to build confidence and spirit in individuals and communities through the arts, especially music.