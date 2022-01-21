All the dates and venues for Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Kitchen Disco tour

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will bring her Kitchen Disco from the screen to the stage in March

The live shows will begin at Birmingham Symphony Hall on March 7, and conclude in a huge finale at the iconic London Palladium on March 30.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s now infamous live Instagram Kitchen Disco’s during Covid-19 were means of virtual escapism, and became weekly moments of united sequined catharsis for many.

Underneath the family’s sparkling kitchen disco ball, Sophie, her husband Richard Jones (who also plays bass in Sophie’s live band), and their children’s familial exuberance put a smile on the face of the hundreds of thousands watching live on Instagram. The individual videos of songs from the performances also garnered millions of views on Twitter.

The shows led to Sophie’s second greatest hits compilation ‘Songs from the Kitchen Disco’, which was released in November 2020 and went Top 10 in the UK Album Charts.

Now Sophie will bring these shows to life for the very first time with her Kitchen Disco Tour; bringing together all of the camp and frivolity of her original show to live stages across the country.

Holiday Sidewinder has been added as a special guest for the tour, bringing her unique brand of tongue-in-cheek pop to get the party started with tracks from her 2018 album ‘Forever or Whatever’, and last year’s ‘Face of God’, which was listed as one of NME’s top Australian albums of the year.

2022 Tour Dates:

Monday, March 7: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday March 8: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Wednesday March 9: Bath Forum

Friday March 11: Warrington Parr Hall

Saturday March 12: Sheffield City Hall

Monday March 14: Cardiff Tramshed

Wednesday March 16: Guildford G Live – SOLD OUT

Thursday March 17: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion – SOLD OUT

Saturday March 19: Poole Lighthouse

Sunday March 20: Basingstoke The Anvil

Monday March 21: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Wednesday March 23: Bradford St George’s Hall

Thursday March 24: Newcastle City Hall

Fri day March 25: Manchester Bridgewater Hall – SOLD OUT

Sunday March 27: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday March 29: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall