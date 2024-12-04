A celebration of the best country songs of all time is coming to Lancaster

Country Hits Live, a show jam packed with hits from across the history of country music, will play Lancaster Grand Theatre on April 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Country Hits Live, a concert show celebrating the best country songs of all time, is coming to Lancaster in April.

Most Popular

Featuring hits from the likes of Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift, the show will takes audiences on a journey through the history of country music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Country Hits Live is fronted by Jade Helliwell, who is one of the UK’s leading Country musicians, having won the British Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year award three times.

Country Hits Live comes to Lancaster.

Lars Pluto, who hails from Nashville and has starred in international hits such as the Everly Brothers tribute show Walk Right Back, shares the stage with Helliwell.

They will perform alongside an award-winning band, transporting audiences to Nashville with their incredible renditions of the biggest country hits.

Songs featured in the show include ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’, ‘Islands In The Stream’ and ‘Ring Of Fire’.

Tickets for Country Hits Live at Lancaster Grand Theatre on April 11 are available at: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/country-hits-live-tickets/artist/5459833