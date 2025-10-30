As those pumpkins are carved, spooky decorations adorn houses across the United Kingdom, and an underlying dread of who might be knocking looms, it is officially Halloween season—or, to our other friends reading this, a joyous Samhain.

But what about your music choices this year? Whether you're throwing a full-blown house party or just setting a theme for the time of year, there are countless playlists to choose from on Spotify, Deezer, and beyond. But with such an abundance of music out there, what should you really be adding?

Maybe we can help—and yes, maybe this might be a challenge to your senses, too.

We've created a Dante's Inferno of dread, with 13 levels of horror and despair that escalate from the unnerving start of our playlist through to the absolute extremes of music.

We dare you to brave this musical journey this year. Consider this our ultimate 'Trick or Treat'—just be warned, some of these songs are not for the faint of heart.

1 . Ludwig Van Beethoven — Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement) Melancholic and full of quiet despair, the famous Adagio sostenuto is strikingly slow and solemn, played with a heavy, funereal grace. This is the sound of deep, contemplative sadness and regret, a profound emotional haunting that sits quietly in the soul long after the notes fade. It's the perfect sonic invitation to a night of dark thoughts - and if you're a Resident Evil fan, you know this too well.

2 . GZA — Cold World Lyrical master GZA paints an unforgiving, cinematic picture of urban decay and brutal survival. This isn't supernatural horror, but the unflinching look at real-world bleakness is just as chilling. The heavy production and GZA's commanding, detached delivery emphasise the hopelessness and severity of his "cold world."

3 . Slipknot — Left Behind A track that cuts deep with feelings of betrayal and isolation. Rooted in singer Corey Taylor's experiences with homelessness, the lyrics explore loneliness and shattered trust. The song's massive, shifting dynamics—from tender verse to crushing chorus—mirror the turbulent feeling of holding onto someone who is slipping away.

4 . Rezső Seress — Gloomy Sunday Known as the "Hungarian Suicide Song," this piece carries a dark, chilling urban legend linked to numerous tragedies in the 1930s. The song's simple, devastating melody and sombre tone channel an overwhelming sense of existential grief. Forget jump scares; this is pure, soul-crushing sorrow with a mythical reputation.