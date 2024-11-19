Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Suits You Tailors, Ted and Ralph and more set to head to theatres across the UK in 2025 😆

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of beloved 90s sketch show ‘The Fast Show’ are set to hit the road once again in 2025.

An Evening With The Fast Show is set to take place in venues across the UK in late 2025, including a two-night stint at London’s Palladium.

Here’s the full list of tour dates to catch some of British TV’s most iconic characters live in your area next year.

2025 would mark the 30th anniversary of one of British televisions most beloved and influential sketch shows in history; ‘The Fast Show.’

Rather than have fans of the legendary series content with just watching repeats of the celebrated sketch show on the TV though, Paul Whitehouse and company have announced that they’re heading to venues across the UK from November 2025 with ‘An Evening With The Fast Show.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on the success of their earlier tour, these shows will delve into the making of the series, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the comedians developed the characters, crafted the storylines, and coined their unforgettable catchphrases that still permeate popular culture to this day.

Who of a certain age hasn’t been caught exclaiming ‘brilliant’ over a fantastic idea or has tried to be anecdotal in ways Swiss Toni was renowned to explain to whomever may care. Of course, we would imagine a special mention would be made to those characters played by the late, great Caroline Aherne too.

Where is An Evening With The Fast Show performing in the UK in 2025?

Suit you! The tailors and many more beloved characters from 'The Fast Show' are set to tour the United Kingdom in late 2025. | BBC

The beloved troupe are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates throughout 2025:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When can I get tickets to attend An Evening With The Fast Show?

Presale access

Those with access to O2 Priority can pick up tickets to the Manchester O2 Apollo show from today, while those who have Ticketmaster pre-sale access will be able to pick up tickets to the tour from November 20 2024 at 10am.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets for all the shows will then go on sale from 10am on November 21 2024 through Ticketmaster UK.

Where can I catch up with episodes of ‘The Fast Show’ on TV or online?

Those looking to catch-up on ‘The Fast Show,’ or are now curious as to its significance in both the world of television and pop culture, can do so immediately as all the episodes, including Christmas specials, are available to stream now through BBC iPlayer.

Will you be going to see ‘An Evening With The Fast Show’ and do you have a favourite quote or sketch from the beloved sketch series? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.