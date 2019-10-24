Experience an evening with Alan Titchmarsh at Lancaster Grand Theatre on January 7, 2020.

Alan Titchmarsh MBE, a gardener, a poet, an excellent and innovative TV presenter, a writer of non-fiction and a novelist, known to millions through popular TV programmes such as Love Your Garden, Gardeners’ World, Ground Force and Songs of Praise, is bringing his show ‘An Evening with Alan Titchmarsh – Trowel & Error – Tales From My Life On Earth’ to Lancaster.

He started out in humble beginnings, in a rural childhood on the edge of Ilkley Moor in Yorkshire.

He has twice been named ‘Gardening Writer of the Year’ and for four successive years was voted ‘Television Personality of the Year’ by the Garden Writers’ Guild.

In 2004 he received their Lifetime Achievement Award.

Alan has appeared on radio and television both as a gardening expert and as an interviewer and presenter, fronting such programmes as Points of View, Pebble Mill, Titchmarsh’s Travels, Ask the Family, The Alan Titchmarsh Show and The Chelsea Flower Show.

Currently Alan can be seen on our screens presenting Secrets of the National Trust and Love Your Garden.

Alan has written more than 40 gardening books, as well as seven best-selling novels, including his 2008 success, Folly, which have all made the Sunday Times Bestsellers List.

Alan has published three volumes of memoirs; Trowel and Error sold over 200,000 copies in hardback when published in 2002, and Nobbut A Lad, about his Yorkshire childhood, was published in October 2006 with similar success.

He was made MBE in the millennium New Year Honours list.

For tickets call the box office on 01524 64695.