Take a look at all the Church of England events taking place this Christmas across the Diocese of Blackburn, which covers most of Lancashire.

Across Lancashire, Church of England churches say they are getting ready to welcome everyone this Christmas with a variety of events.

From traditional or modern carol services to vigils and concerts there is something for everyone.

A Diocese of Blackburn spokesperson said: "At a time when families often gather together, so do our many church families and you are welcome to join them.

"And, as Bishop Jill says in this year's joint Christmas message with Bishop Philip ... 'your Christmas may be a challenging one or it may be full of laughter, but whether it’s in joy or sorrow, you're most welcome'."

A range of Christmas services and events are taking place at Blackburn Cathedral over the coming days, but take a look below at all the remaining services taking place elsewere across the region.*

Preston

-All Saints Church on Elizabeth Street, PR1 2RX are hosting an evening of carol singing by candlelight at 6:30pm on December 17; a family friendly retelling of the Christmas story with costumes at 3:00pm on Christmas Eve; and a Christmas Day Service at 10:30am.

-Preston Minster on Church Street, PR1 3BT, are hosting family carols at 11:00am on December 17; alternative carols (modern twist on classics) at 7pm on December 20; a tradional carol service by candelight at 7pm on Christmas Eve; and a Christmas Day Service at 10:00am

Chorley

-St George’s Church in Chorley town centre PR7 2AA marks Christmas starting with a Vigil – youth and family service – at 6pm on Saturday, December 23. Meanwhile there will be a Childrens’ Nativity at 4pm on Christmas Eve.

-Members of Brindle St James’ Church, PR6 8NG will be taking to the streets of the village on Christmas Eve with its Walking Nativity event starting at 1.30pm from the church.

-St Paul’s Church in Withnell, PR6 8SL is inviting you to a 'Carols around the Christmas Tree' event in the centre of Heapey village at 4pm on Christmas Eve.

South Ribble

-All Saints at Higher Walton PR5 4EA is inviting younger parishioners to have 'Breakfast with Santa' at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Hoghton, starting at 9.30am on Sunday December 17. Then there will be 'Carols in the Church Car Park' at 3pm.

-Buckshaw Village Church in the Community Centre, PR7 7HZ is holding its Carol Concert at 4.30pm on Sunday December 17, following the church’s Sunday Lunch at The Harvester in Buckshaw from noon to 2pm.

-St Aidan’s and St Leonards Christingle party starts at 3.30pm on Sunday, December 17 in St Aidan’s Community Hub, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6QL, followed by the Christingle service in church at 5pm.

-There is a Carols by Candlelight service taking place at St John’s Church in Leyland, PR25 1XB on Thursday 21, December at 6.30pm. -St James’ Church at Lostock Hall, PR5 5BQ celebrates its Family Carol and Crib Service starting at 4pm on Saturday, December 23. Blackpool

-St John’s Church in Blackpool, FY1 1BP is calling all kids, adults, wise-men and angels to take part in a fancy dress pop-up carol service for all-ages on Sunday, 24 December at 11am (doors open from 10:30). Stick around for a Christmas bap afterwards! Cedar Square, Blackpool FY1 1BP.

Poulton-le-Fylde

-At St Chad's Church, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BE there is Service of Nine Lessons and Carols on December 17 at 6.30pm; On Christmas Eve at 5.30 pm there will be a Crib Service followed at 11.30 pm by Midnight Eucharist and then on Christmas Day at 10.30am, Family Communion.

St Anne's

-St Thomas, St Anne's-on-the-Sea, FY8 1JL is taking part in ‘Lancashire Sings Christmas’ on Monday, 18 December at 7pm. Come and join in carol singing across the county at this event arranged by BBC Radio Lancashire. The venue is the Victoria Hotel, Church Road, St Anne's.

Lancaster

-A Service of Nine Lessons and Carols takes place at Lancaster Priory, LA1 1YZ on December 17 at 6.30pm. All welcome.

Carol services in the Ribble Valley

-Sunday, 17 December: 6pm Carol Service at St Wilfrid's, Ribchester, PR3 3XS and 7pm Carol Service at St John's, Hurst Green, BB7 9QR.

-Wednesday, 20 December: 7.30pm Carol Service with Slaidburn Silver Band at All Hallows church, Mitton, BB7 9PH.

-Friday, 22 December: Carol Singing around Hurst Green village; meet at 7pm at St Peter's Club.

East Lancashire

-Christ Church Blackburn’s Carols by Candlelight service BB2 3ST at 7pm is on Sunday, December 17, with music provided by the Blackburn and Darwen Band;

-St Barnabas’ Church in Darwen hosts a brass band carol service on Sunday December 17 at 4pm (BB3 2ET).

-The service of Nine Lessons and Carols takes place at Christ Church, Colne BB8 7HF on Sunday December 17 at 11am.

-St Mary’s Trawden, will transfer to the Trawden Arms, BB8 8RU, in the village on Sunday, December 17 for a Carol Service, starting at 7pm.

-St Mary Magdalen, Accrington BB5 1DW holds its service of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday 17th December at 6 pm. The church can be found on Devonshire Street, Accrington, BB5 1DW. Join us for a traditional Carol Service, with readings telling the Christmas story, followed by mulled wine and mince pies.

-St Paul’s, Hoddlesden, celebrates Carols in the Pub at the Ranken Arms, BB3 3NH, from 6.30pm on Wednesday December 20.

-St Thomas’ Church on Helmshore Road, Helmshore, BB4 4JR is hosting an afternoon Carol Service on Thursday December 21 at 2pm, followed by festive refreshments. Then the same church will celebrate Christmas Eve with a crib service at 4pm and again at 6pm on Sunday December 24.

-Christ Church Parbold’s Family Friendly Christingle Service will be held on Christmas Eve at 6pm; WN8 7TG.

-St Aidan, Mill Hill, Blackburn BB2 4EA will celebrate Christmas Day with a Family and Carol service at 10.30am.