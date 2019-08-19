A look at the Evolution of Magic Show at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Elizabeth is the female magician from Britain's Got Talent in 2019, having got through to the semi finals in BGT with an Act called The Haunting, she shocked audiences with a terrifying audition that resulted in Amanda Holden swearing live on stage. Simon Cowell called the act " Amazing , really Amazing"

The unnerving and eerie 'The Haunting' saw the mysterious Elizabeth delve into the world of the unknown

Evolution of Magic Show back at the Horseshoe at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

With over 20 years performing on stage , Craig first found magic at the age of five

Elizabeth is the female magician from Britain's Got Talent in 2019 and has been working with Craig for 15 years.

