The Evolution of Magic takes the audience on a journey through the different ages of magic.Grand illusions, sleight of hand, audience interaction and comedy.

A look at the Evolution of Magic Show at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Magician and illusionist Craig Christian and Elizabeth Best return to Blackpool for their fourth season with their urban and edgy show Evolution of Magic.

Elizabeth is the female magician from Britain's Got Talent in 2019, having got through to the semi finals in BGT with an Act called The Haunting, she shocked audiences with a terrifying audition that resulted in Amanda Holden swearing live on stage. Simon Cowell called the act " Amazing , really Amazing"

The unnerving and eerie 'The Haunting' saw the mysterious Elizabeth delve into the world of the unknown
The unnerving and eerie 'The Haunting' saw the mysterious Elizabeth delve into the world of the unknown
freelance
Buy a Photo
Evolution of Magic Show back at the Horseshoe at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.
Evolution of Magic Show back at the Horseshoe at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.
freelance
Buy a Photo
With over 20 years performing on stage , Craig first found magic at the age of five
With over 20 years performing on stage , Craig first found magic at the age of five
freelance
Buy a Photo
Elizabeth is the female magician from Britain's Got Talent in 2019 and has been working with Craig for 15 years.
Elizabeth is the female magician from Britain's Got Talent in 2019 and has been working with Craig for 15 years.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3