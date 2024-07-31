From global music stars like Squeeze, to top comedians such as Jimmy Tarbuck, and even a soap star in Cheryl Fergison, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this August for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed seven stars performing in Lancashire this month including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in August here.

Squeeze The rockband takes to the stage with their 50 year anniversary tour at King George's Hall on Aug 3

Vito Coppola The Strictly star is presenting 'Le Classique De Danse Awards' at the Winter Gardens on Aug 10

Jimmy Tarbuck The comedian and singer is hosting 'An evening with' event at the Blackpool Grand on Aug 23