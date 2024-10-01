From music stars like Jane McDonald and Scouting for Girls, to top comedians such as Jimmy Carr or Paddy McGuinness, and even TV stars in the shape of the Britian’s Got Talent gang, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this October for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 17 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.

Celebrities coming to Lancashire in October

Mark Thomas The comedian and political activist brings his latest stand-up show ''Gaffa Tapes' to Chorley theatre on October 2 and Darwen Library Theatre on October 3

Sally Morgan The psychic brings her latest show to the Blackpool Grand Theatre on October 2

Jason Manford The comedian brings 'A Manford All Seasons – Work in Progress' to the Lancaster Grand Theatre between October 2 and October 3