From chart-topping musicians like Paloma Faith, Paul Weller and Kaiser Chiefs, to comedians like Al Murray and Russell Kane, or sports stars like Mike Tindall, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed twenty three stars performing in Lancashire this April including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in April here.

Stars performing in Lancashire in April A selection of the stars performing at various venues across the county in April

Dr John Cooper Clarke The performance poet and comedian is celebrating 50 years of showbiz at the Winter Gardens on April 3

Tom Houghton The comedian brings his new show 'It's Not Ideal' to Chorley Theatre on April 5