From iconic rock stars like John Lydon, to top comedians like Sarah Millican, and dancing stars like Vito Coppola and more of his Strictly colleagues, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this June for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed eleven stars performing in Lancashire this month including where and when you can see them.

John Lydon The former front man of the Sex Pistols and Public Image brings his show 'I Could be Wrong, I Could be Right' to the Winter Gardens on June 2

Count Arthur Strong The iconic comedy character brings his show 'Count Arthur Strong…..And It's Goodnight From Him' to the Blackpool Grand on June 2

Paul Smith The stand up comedian brings his show 'Pablo' to King George's Hall on June 5-6.