Remarkable 1950s archive film evokes nostalgia capturing onlookers as RNLI coastal lifeboat launches

By Jessica Martin
Published 25th Apr 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
The RNLI archive footage shows a lifeboat being launched off the coast, as the public - dressed smartly in waistcoats and flat caps - watch on.

Incredible video footage from the 1950s shows crowds of people watching the launch of a lifeboat in Redcar. Posting the footage to X, the RNLI wrote: “This wonderful 1950s short film is from our archives.

“Showing a crowd of people on the seafront watching the lifeboat launch at Redcar RNLI, it’s amazing to see our supporters were just as enthusiastic then as they are now.”

People watch a lifeboat launching in 1950s Redcar.People watch a lifeboat launching in 1950s Redcar.
People watch a lifeboat launching in 1950s Redcar. | RNLI

