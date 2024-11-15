This video More videos

Watch as the iconic Blackpool Tower lights up to celebrate Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Week.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing has arrived in Blackpool ready for its highly anticipated Blackpool Week this weekend.

Magical light display welcomes Strictly Come Dancing to Blackpool Tower. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

To welcome the BBC show, Blackpool Tower lit up in Strictly colours last night and also had Strictly images projected on its front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of our reporters was there to capture the scenes, so take a look at the video above.

Magical light display welcomes Strictly Come Dancing to Blackpool Tower | Credit: Lucinda Herbert

A BBC spokesperson said: “Tonight, we celebrated Strictly in Blackpool with a breathtaking light display on Blackpool Tower, featuring a custom Strictly design that paid tribute to our 20th anniversary in true sparkling style! The Tower came alive, bringing Strictly magic to this iconic landmark ahead of this weekend's show.”