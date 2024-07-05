Travel: Leeds Bradford Airport sees Jet2 flight abandon landing due to strong winds in dramatic video
Aircrafts landing at the airport yesterday (July 4) as the country went out to vote in the general election were forced to change course.
The above clip was shared by plane spotter Jonathan, who went to the airport to capture footage of the incoming flights as it was “blowing a game”.
He said that the Jet2 flight from Tenerife was scheduled to arrive at 1.45pm but made two attempts to land before being diverted to Manchester. He added that he witnessed numerous other flights abandon their landings.
The clip shows the flight struggling to cope with the gusts as it gets ready to touch ground before abandoning the attempt.
Jet2 and Leeds Bradford Airport have been approached for a comment.
