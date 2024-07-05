This video More videos

Watch as the plane battles with the strong winds, before the pilot abandons his attempted landing and flies away.

Aircrafts landing at the airport yesterday (July 4) as the country went out to vote in the general election were forced to change course.

The above clip was shared by plane spotter Jonathan, who went to the airport to capture footage of the incoming flights as it was “blowing a game”.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jet2 flight abandons its landing at Leeds Bradford Airport. | Handout

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the Jet2 flight from Tenerife was scheduled to arrive at 1.45pm but made two attempts to land before being diverted to Manchester. He added that he witnessed numerous other flights abandon their landings.

The clip shows the flight struggling to cope with the gusts as it gets ready to touch ground before abandoning the attempt.