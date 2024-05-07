Train Strikes: Time to re-nationalise rail as Britain faces another week of industrial action
Rail travel during this week will likely be disrupted by industrial action including strikes and an overtime ban. Reporters for Local TV went out to ask members of the public if they think it’s time for the trains to be re-nationalised.
Members of the train drivers' union Aslef at 16 rail companies will walk out on different days between Tuesday and Thursday. It also follows the start of their six-day overtime ban on Bank Holiday Monday.
Labour will fully nationalise the train network within five years of coming to power, with a pledge to guarantee the cheapest fares as part of “the biggest reform of our railways for a generation”. We asked train users if they think renationalising the rail could fix some of the major issues.
Which lines are affected in May's strikes?
Drivers from the train companies below will stage walkouts on different days:
- Tuesday 7 May: c2c, Greater Anglia, Great Northern, Thameslink, Southeastern, Southern, Gatwick Express, South Western Railway main line and Island Line
- Wednesday 8 May: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains
- Thursday 9 May: LNER, Northern Trains and TransPennine Express
The overtime ban also means drivers will not accept any extra shifts, which is likely to lead to cancellations, delays and no services in some areas. Passengers are advised to check before they travel.
What are the strikes about?
Aslef, the train drivers' union, is seeking better pay for its members. It says drivers are being asked to sacrifice working conditions in exchange for a wage increase. Strike action began in July 2022 with no formal talks since April 2023, when the most recent pay deal was rejected.
