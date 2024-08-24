This video More videos

Watch a thief approach his victim moments after he’d stolen his Rolex - with Retrospective Facial Recognition Technology used to identify the suspect.

CCTV shows the moment a thief approached his victim moments after he had stolen his Rolex watch.

In the early hours of January 17, officers were flagged down by the victim - who had been assaulted and had his Rolex watch and Smart Wallet stolen at an unknown address in the Bute Street area of Cardiff.

The victim had walked back towards the underpass of the railway tracks on Bute Street to see if he could locate the persons who had taken his watch. Officers used a CCTV image of the suspect, with Retrospective Facial Recognition Technology, to identify Andreas Lee.

Andreas Lee. | South Wales Police