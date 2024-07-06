This video More videos

A video diary shows how a savvy Brit flew to a Euros fan zone in Germany, for just 74p more than going to one in the UK -and says the atmosphere was ‘amazing’.

Callum Ryan, 23, decided to head to a fan zone in Reichstag in Berlin, Germany, on June 26 to show other England fans how cheap and easy the trip can be. He booked a two-hour flight with Ryanair from East Midlands airport to the Berlin Brandenburg International airport - costing £32.95.

Callum Ryan, 23, who flew to a Euros fan zone in Germany and says it cost him just 74p more than going to one in the UK. | Callum Ryan (thatonecal) / SWNS

Callum touched down and bought a €4 tube ticket to Berlin city centre - where he met his friend where they went shopping and saw the sights of Berlin. Callum looked up how much a ticket for the fan zone at Box Park in Shoreditch, London, was and says it costs £32.21, while the fan zones in Germany are free - which means flying to Germany to attend one is just 74p more that going to one in London.

Callum, a content creator, from Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, said: "My plan was there to be there for a day and experience the fan zone and the city. I bought a meal deal which cost me €8 for a hotdog and a bottle of beer, which I'm pretty sure is cheaper than a pint in London. My friend Louiz from Berlin showed me around all the different fan zones in the city. We also took the opportunity to do some shopping."

Callum says the atmosphere at the German fan zone was ‘amazing’. “The people were all in good spirits and felt exactly like when we held the Euros back in 2020. People are there to watch the football. The food is good and the people are so nice and the vibes are good."