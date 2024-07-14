Amazing footage shows Red Arrows' perform spectacular manoeuvres in special Diamond Season display at air show
The world-famous Red Arrows wowed thousands of fans with a special display at Southport Air Show this weekend. In celebration of their 60-year Diamond Season, the aerobatic jet team's iconic Diamond Nine formation made its return for the first time in more than a decade.
The Red Arrows made the first of two appearances at the air show at 5pm on Saturday afternoon. The RAF team will perform a second display over the beautiful Sefton Coast at 4.30pm on Sunday, before heading back to their base, RAF Waddington, in Lincolnshire.
This year's celebratory displays by the Red Arrows feature ‘manoeuvres that haven’t been seen in over 20 years’.
You can watch the video above to see a selection of stunts performed at Southport Air Show on Saturday. The aerobatic team enjoyed much better weather than in 2023, when a heavy shower caused the cancellation of the Red Arrows’ display on the opening day of the air show and they could only perform a flypast.
