Dashcam footage shows Red Arrows jet going round UK roundabout

A Red Arrows jet is not something you expect to see when you pull up to a roundabout.

But that’s what Crawley driving instructor Peter Bellamy saw on Monday, March 10.

Mr Bellamy’s car pulled up to the Hazelwick roundabout when the unexpected sight of a Red Arrows jet being transported on the back of a lorry appeared from under the flyover.

He shard his dashcam footage on X and said: “It’s not every day you see a Red Arrows jet go under the Hazelwick flyover.”

Mr Bellamy runs Bellamy’s Driving School in the West Sussex town.