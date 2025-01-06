Police sea rescue tragedy heroes remembered at Gynn Square as snow fails to stop memorial for drowned officers
Video (click to play above) captures an emotional service honouring three heroic Blackpool police officers who tragically died trying to save a holidaymaker during a storm, 42 years ago.
The poignant ceremony - shown in the video above - was attended by more than 100 people, despite sleet, slow and freezing weather conditions. It was held at the Gynn Square Memorial at Jubilee Gardens, North Shore, close to where the officers died - after volunteers cleared and gritted the grounds to make it safe.
PC Colin Morrison, 38, PC Angela Bradley, 24, and PC Gordon Connolly, 23, tragically lost their lives during the failed sea rescue on January 5 1983.
They were overwhelmed by bitterly cold waves, whipped up by strong gales, as they attempted to save Scottish holidaymaker Alistair Anthony 25, who had entered the sea to try and save his dog.
Sadly, Alistair also lost his life in the incident, which saw even Fleetwood RNLI struggling to reach the area, so rough were the conditions.
The service was organised by Blackpool NARPO (National Association of Retired Police Officers), as well as Lancashire Constabulary, Blackpool RNLI, the Friends of Jubilee Gardens and others.
The service, held each year, was attended by friends and family of those who died and saw wreaths being laid at the memorial.
The memorial, with a plaque bearing the names the officers who died, is located close to the prominent Blue Light Memorial, which honours emergency service staff that has died on duty. Watch the video above.
