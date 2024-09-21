This video More videos

Watch bodycam footage of the moment police discovered a 1,600-plant cannabis farm worth over £350k in a former Asian-style buffet restaurant - with heaps of spent soil dumped in the men's toilets and cannabis grower Aleks Sinaj attempting to scale down the building.

Bodycam footage shows the moment police discovered a 1,600-plant cannabis farm worth over £350k on the site of a former restaurant.

Officers carried out the warrant on the property on Bond Street in Nuneaton, the site of a former Asian-style buffet, at around 7:45am on July 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property had been fortified against entry on several of the doorways and the inside had been heavily damaged during its conversion to a cannabis farm, with lights and ventilation installed, extensive electrics running on abstracted power, and one bathroom covered in an excessive amount of spent soil.

Aleks Sinaj attempts to scale down the building. | Warwickshire Police

Aleks Sinaj was spotted on the roof of the property by one of the officers, where it is believed he was attempting to escape. Against advice, Sinaj attempted to climb down the outside of the building to the waiting officers, which resulted in him injuring his ankle. He was arrested and taken to hospital for his injuries.

Police believe the value of the plants would have been around £366,282 once harvested.