Watch the moment a police officer jumps over a garden fence, chasing two boys, aged 14 and 15, through a series of gardens, before arresting them on suspicion of theft - after a man’s mobility scooter was taken from outside his home.

Dramatic bodycam video shows the moment police chased teen suspects through a series of gardens before arresting them after a man’s mobility scooter was taken from outside his home.

In the footage, an officer can be heard shouting, “Police, stay where you are!” as he jumps over garden fences in pursuit of the suspects.

In the early hours of September 4, a woman in her 60s woke up to her dog barking and her husband’s mobility scooter missing from the garden of their home in Dadley Road, Carlton in Lindrick.

Following an extensive search of nearby gardens, two suspects were found hiding. Two boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of theft.