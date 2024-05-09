Piers Morgan Baby Reindeer: Host probes 'real-life' Martha Fiona Harvey in interview trailer - watch below
and live on Freeview channel 276
The latest trailer for Piers Morgan’s interview with Fiona Harvey, the woman thought to be Baby Reindeer’s real life Martha, has been released.
The full interview will air on the Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel on May 9 at 8pm.
The trailer shows how viewers have become invested in the story behind Baby Reindeer, with it being widely discussed across social media and on TV, before it switches to Piers Morgan asking a series of questions to his unseen interviewee. Before the trailer ends, a shot of Fiona Harvey is shown as she looks directly at the camera.
In the Netflix series, which was inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian Richard Gadd, his character Donny is stalked by a woman called Martha.
Fiona Harvey has reportedly come forward as the inspiration behind the character of Martha and has denied stalking Richard Gadd.
Writing on X on May 8, Piers Morgan said: “The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show. Fiona Harvey wants to have her say and ‘set the record straight’. Is she a psycho stalker? Find out tomorrow [May 9] on @PiersUncensored.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.