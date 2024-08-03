Shocking CCTV shows moment pickpocket steals from shopper before he’s caught in the act as he targets family
Abderahmen Berouaken had been visiting Birmingham on and off to steal since 2023, but despite clear CCTV of the incidents, he had not been caught or identified.
On April 4, security staff in a large department store saw a suspected pickpocket target a family with children. As the suspect lifted a mobile phone from the woman’s pocket, she realised what was happening and the phone was knocked to the floor.
As the suspect and an associate made off, the woman alerted security staff, who called the police. PC Mat Evans, from West Midlands Police’s Operation Willowvale team, was close by and an immediate search was launched. Minutes later, the suspect was located in another shop and was arrested.
PC Evans recognised Berouaken from a number of other offences he had been investigating. CCTV from the store showed it wasn’t the first time he had struck there, with escalators giving him easy targets. Berouaken also frequented bars on Hurst Street, where he would befriend people to get close to them, before being able to steal several phones in one night.
Abderahmen Berouaken, 24, of no fixed address, admitted eight theft offences and was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment on July 29 after pleading guilty at Birmingham Crown Court.