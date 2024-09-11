Shocking CCTV shows moment Audi hits man, in 70s, as he crosses road before driving away without stopping
Shocking CCTV shows the moment the driver of a white Audi hit a pensioner as he crossed the road - before driving away from the scene without stopping.
In the footage, the vehicle turns onto a street as the male pedestrian, in his 70s, is crossing the road. The car hits the pedestrian - sending him flying into the air before he lands on the road.
The incident happened on Lawkholme Lane in Keighley, West Yorkshire, at around 10:05 pm on August 27.
A spokesman said: "A white Audi turning onto the road from Cavendish Street collided with a pedestrian, with the driver then leaving the scene. The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening head injury.
"Police are keen to speak to anyone who was either walking or driving in this area who may have seen the vehicle involved. Drivers with dashcam cameras are also asked to check whether they have captured any relevant footage."
Anyone with information that could aid the investigation into this incident is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1923 of 27/08.
