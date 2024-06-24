This video More videos

A video report shows the moment a stolen van sped the wrong way down the M25 killing two motorists, while police issue statement as ‘selfish’ driver is jailed for 18 years.

Footage captures the moment a "selfish" driver - with a revoked licence - sped the wrong way down the M25 in a stolen van, killing two people. Barancan Nurcin, 22, was caught on camera as he drove the wrong way down the busy motorway without a license in a stolen vehicle. The video explains why Nurcin has been handed an 18 year prison sentence-- the longest sentence ever imposed for death by dangerous driving.

At around 3.40am on February 4 police were alerted to a white Citroen Dispatch van which had been reported as stolen. They found the stolen van on the M1 travelling southbound, where it failed to stop and a police pursuit was authorised. A few minutes later, the van dangerously took an emergency access road off the main carriageway, heading back on the motorway – this time travelling towards oncoming traffic. This is all shown in the video.

Barancan Nurcin, 22, has been handed an 18 year prison sentence-- the longest sentence that has ever been imposed for death by dangerous driving-- after speeding the wrong way down the M25 without a license in a stolen vehicle. | Hertfordshire Constabulary / SW

The van was then spotted by officers in Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, where it again failed to stop for officers. A short time later the van was seen by police travelling on the wrong side of the M25. At around 4:08 am the van collided with a silver DFSK 580 Glory, and tragically passenger Zoe Hawes died at the scene.

Chief Inspector Steve O’Keeffe, from the RPU, says in the video that Mrs Hawes, 39, from Essex, had been travelling to Luton Airport to go on holiday for her 40th birthday with her husband when she was killed.

Two other vehicles - a silver Skoda Superb and a black Peugeot 5008 – collided with debris, causing five people to sustain injuries. Nurcin made off from the scene, leaving behind his friend Fahad Dek, 23, who was deceased in the passenger seat. It quickly emerged that his driving license had already been revoked-- after an incident in 2021 where he was caught driving on cannabis.