This video More videos

Watch as a gang of masked men attempt to rob a car, before chasing the driver with a machete as he fills up at a Shell garage.

The motorist had pulled into a Shell garage on the night of July 31 when he was attacked. Footage filmed from the inside of the shop shows the men dragging the driver out of the car. The driver is seen trying to stop the men by slamming the passenger door shut before running around to close the driver’s door. One of the men appears to pull out a huge machete from the waistband of his trousers before sprinting towards the driver.

Customers, who were in a queue to pay outside, watched as the men surrounded the vehicle. A shop worker can be heard shouting: “Hey, stop, get away from here. I’m calling police!” In later footage, police officers are seen standing on the forecourt.

Men attempt to rob car with machete as driver fills up. | Birmz is Grime / SWNS

The incident happened on Station Road, Stechford in Birmingham.

An eyewitness said: “The gang came from nowhere and just dragged the driver out of his car. He was very brave to try and stop the robbers especially as one of them was armed with a huge blade.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after three men, one armed with a machete, attempted to steal a car at a petrol station on Station Road, Birmingham. Officers attended and found that thankfully no one was injured and the offenders had left without taking the vehicle.

