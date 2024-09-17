This video More videos

Video shows how a mum conquered her fear of heights - by standing on top of an aeroplane at 700ft during a ‘wing walk’ for charity.

Footage (click to play above) captures the moment when a woman was strapped onto the wing of a plane during a daring charity fundraiser - despite being scared of heights.

Lucy Sladen, 31, faced her fears to soar above the clouds at heights of up to 700ft and speeds of more than 110mph, raising £140 more than her target of £500 for a dig rescue charity.

After avoiding finding too much out about what her wing walk entailed, Ms Sladen finally completed her challenge on Sunday (15/09). She said: "Unfortunately, the older I'm getting the more I'm realising I have a fear of heights. I never really thought about the wing walk. It was more, 'I've got a daunting amount of money to raise'”.

Despite her fear, she said afterwards that the experience was ‘really good’. And, although Lucy was fundraising for a canine charity, she admits that she is also scared of dogs.

But she says this wouldn't let this stop her from raising money for South East Dog Rescue (SEDR) - her workplace Three R's Teacher Recruitment's chosen charity for this year.

The mum-of-one, from Romney Marsh in Kent, says although plenty of her colleagues have dogs themselves, she was the one who put her hand up and volunteered for the wing walk.

Lucy Sladen doing her aeroplane 'wing walk for South East Dog Rescue (SEDR) | Courtesy of Lucy Sladen / SWNS

She added: "The nerves started mounting a couple of weeks before. I was a lot more nervous than I had maybe thought I would be. But I'd raised the £500 so I had to get up and do it. I was high enough so that everyone who came to support me were just little dots on the ground.”