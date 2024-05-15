Homeowner finds huge abandoned model railway in new back garden with miniature houses and train station

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 15th May 2024, 13:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Video shows how a couple discovered a huge abandoned model railway hidden in their new back garden - and restored it back to life.

A couple found a giant 150m model railway track buried in the undergrowth of their new back garden - and have been slowly reviving it back to it’s glory. Lauren Chessum has unearthed more and more track as she tidies up the back yard, since discovering it last November, and has been sharing the restoration project on her TikTok page.

Lauren told Yahoo News UK: "I would love to have seen what it looked like, once upon a time. People keep saying they've seen it working on TV but I've been looking for footage and I haven't found it yet."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lauren has been carefully cleaning the tracks using a dustpan and brush, and a leaf blower, but is worried that a pressure washer could cause damage. She added: "I joke on my videos that it's like carrying out an archaeological dig, because you're meticulously being so careful not to damage anything as you uncover it.”

Related topics:TikTokTrainsPropertiesGardens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.