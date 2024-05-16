Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch the frightening moment a binman was almost hit by an exploding gas cannister.

CCTV footage shows two men clearing bins in a close on May 14, when a gas cannister flies through the air - forcing one to take evasive action. The alarming video has been shared to urge people to be more careful when disposing of rubbish.

The incident, which happened in Slough, Berkshire, has been branded ‘unnecessary and dangerous’, which could have easily been avoided by taking the cannister to a recycling centre.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...