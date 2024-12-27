Drink driving: Driver killed his best friend and another is unaware his car was 'smashed to pieces' in crash

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 05:30 GMT
Watch a hard-hitting roundup of drink drivers caught in 2024 - including a driver who doesn't know he's been in a crash, and a man who killed his best friend while drink driving, but still didn't learn his lesson.

Shocking footage (click above to play) shows some of the drink-driving incidents from the last 4 months.

In the video, one driver doesn't know he's been in a crash, as cops ask 'Are you aware your car's smashed to pieces?’

A drink-driving woman gets caught with her friend's children in the car.

And a man who admits he ‘killed his best friend’ while drink driving - is caught doing it again.

Durham Constabulary released the video compilation to highlight the dangers of drink driving. In a social media post, a spokesperson said: “Some of these clips may be amusing, but there's a very serious message behind them. Drink driving kills. Don’t ruin your Christmas, or anyone else’s - if you’re drinking, leave the car at home.”

