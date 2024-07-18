This video More videos

Watch video above as the motorist, who was more than twice over the legal limit, drives down the wrong side of the road as a lorry driver desperately tries to alert him.

Shocking video shows the moment a drink-driver drives down the wrong side of a dual carriageway.

CCTV and dashcam footage shows Ayodeji Odukoya driving on the wrong side of the road, as he narrowly misses oncoming vehicles and a lorry driver seemingly tries to alert him.

Just before 3.30am on March 25, officers were alerted to a white Volkswagen Passat driving west on the eastbound carriageway of the A14. Odukoya, was located by police travelling on the wrong side of the A1198 towards Godmanchester.

Odukoya blew 96 at the roadside, more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath, and went on to provide an evidential reading of 86 in custody.