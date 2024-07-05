Dangerous drivers caught on dashcam: Van narrowly missing young girl after driving over busy pavement
Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a van drives over a busy pavement, narrowly missing a young girl, to avoid waiting behind a car.
The video compilation of dangerous driving issued by the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, featuring footage submitted to Devon and Cornwall Police’s Operation Snap, also shows a BMW doing donuts on a public road and a lorry swerving over motorway lanes. A vehicle can be seen passing a cyclist too closely and a driver jumping a red light.
Operation Snap allows members of the public to submit video evidence of road traffic offences to the police. The video highlights the penalties received by the offenders, with dozens of penalty points and thousands of pounds worth of fines issued.
Adrian Leisk, Devon and Cornwall Police’s Head of Road Safety, said: “We really hope Operation Snap acts as a deterrent to this minority who think that they won’t be detected driving in an appalling manner. Many of these submissions could have so easily resulted in a serious collision with people never getting home to their loved ones.
“We are so grateful to the hundreds of road users who submit footage every month, enabling us to hold this incredibly poor driving to account. You are literally saving lives in doing so.”
