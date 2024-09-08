Liverpool: Fascinating timelapse video shows Cunard’s 1,132 ft-long flagship liner Queen Mary 2 leaving city
Watch timelapse video of Cunard’s 1,132 ft-long flagship ocean liner Queen Mary 2 leaving port last night - as people gathered at the side of the river to watch.
Fascinating timelapse video shows Cunard’s flagship ocean liner Queen Mary 2 leaving port last night (September 7).
The 1,132 ft-long cruise ship was docked in Liverpool from midday on September 6 until 11.59pm on September 7 to celebrate her 400th transatlantic crossing.
Cunard ships have crossed the Atlantic every year since 1840 - beginning with the paddle steamer Britannia, which departed Liverpool on 4 July 1840 bound for Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Boston.
Queen Mary 2 is scheduled to arrive in Cobh, Ireland on September 9.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.