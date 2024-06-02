Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as Brooke and Duncan return home to find their cutlery and bottles of beer set in jelly in the sink.

Crazy video footage shows the moment a newly-wed couple returned from their honeymoon to find their home had been ‘wrecked’ by pranksters.

Brooke Rentsch, and her husband, Duncan, both 21, travelled back from a relaxing two week break in Bali to discover their house had been turned upside down by relatives playing a prank.

Duncan's brother, Cooper, 17, and his cousins had let themselves into their home and had wrapped their Mazda CX5 car in cling film. Their light switches and door handles were covered in Vaseline and their pillowcases were filled with cheese popcorn. The culprits had even streaked toilet paper all over the house and left cups of water all over the two bathroom floors.

When one of Duncan's cousins involved in the prank was on his honeymoon, Brooke and Duncan sneaked through a rooftop skylight to get their revenge. After dumping the streaks of toilet roll and filling up cups of water, the couple unscrewed their furniture and froze their cutlery.