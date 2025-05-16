A claustrophobic woman describes her terror of being ‘trapped inside’ the Madame Tussauds wax museum - when she was ‘forced to wee in a bin’ and raid the bar before being rescued.

A couple have shared their ‘terrifying’ ordeal of being ‘locked in’ the world-famous waxworks for four hours. While allegedly trapped inside the museum, Michelle Robinson, 44, and Stephen Robinson, 48, recorded a video where they appear panicked.

‘I had to wee in a bin’

Claustrophobic Michelle says in the clip above: “We’ve been banging on the doors but there’s no-one around to help us.” Michelle, of St Helens, Merseyside, tried to use the tourist attraction's toilets but they were locked, so she had to have a wee in a bin.

The couple also said they had to raid a bar for drinks and snacks before they were eventually freed from the Blackpool tourist attraction. The pair say they had been warned by a member of staff that the museum was closing soon but as they headed towards the exit, all the lights went out.

They tried calling relatives but after four-and-half hours called the police who told them to call Lancashire Fire service who managed to alert a manager to let them out. A spokesman from Merlin, which runs the attraction said the couple were never alone in the premises.

‘I was shaking’

Michelle said: "We were in disbelief. I was shaking and sick in the bin, because I was so nervous. We just wanted to get out of there. We could’ve panicked and smashed the door or the windows but we didn't.”

She added: “I was trying so hard not to have a panic attack but I am claustrophobic - there is nothing worse than being locked in somewhere when you are claustrophobic. It was the worst experience I've ever had in my life."

Michelle, who said that visiting Madame Tussauds was on her bucket list, was offered free overnight tickets and complimentary tickets for the Blackpool Tower and the nearby Sea Life Centre. But she has vowed to never visit the tourist attraction again.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 6.10pm on 8th March to Madame Tussauds, Blackpool, to a report two members of the public were locked in the premises. The manager of the premises attended at 6.34pm to unlock the premises and the members of the public left at 6.44pm."

A spokeswoman for Madame Tussauds Blackpool said: “The couple concerned were not locked in or left alone in the building at any time. Our CCTV shows that our management team were on the premises throughout. During closure, the guests took an alternate exit route, which triggered our cameras, detection systems and thermal imaging. They were immediately approached and led out of the building by management.”