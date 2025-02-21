Cops seize £25k worth of cannabis and £21k cash in drug raids

By Sean Gleaves, Lucinda Herbert
Published 21st Feb 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 05:30 BST

Watch the moment when police break into an industrial unit using a chainsaw, as they seize £21,000 in cash and approximately £25,000 worth of cannabis during a series of drug raids

This was the moment (click to play above) when police use power tools to break into properties suspected of being used by a drugs gang.

Officers raided a residential property and an industrial state, where they seized £25,000 of cannabis, and £21,000 in cash.

The cash and drugs were confiscated during the raids, leading to the arrest of a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman.

Police seized £21,000 in cash and approximately £25,000 worth of cannabis during drug raids in Blackpool and St Annes | Lancashire Police

They were detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and being involved in the supply of such substances.

Both suspects were later released under investigation while further inquiries were carried out.

Sgt Danny Holt, of the Fylde Task Force, said: “Tackling the supply of drugs in our local area is one of our top priorities. It is not something that we will tolerate in Lancashire.

“If you have information that could assist our enquiries, or if you believe there is some information that we should know about the supply of drugs in the area, please get in touch with us.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

