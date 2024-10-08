Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CCTV shows the moment burglars use a wheelie bin to steal TVs, a laptop and a trumpet from a town hall.

A woman who was involved in multiple burglaries of Peterborough Town Hall on the same night has been jailed.

Carina Cunningham, 38, was involved in three burglaries of the building in Bridge Street overnight, 28/29 April.

CCTV footage showed Cunningham, of no fixed address, stand outside while William Fletcher, 41, entered the building and returned a short while later with a TV under his arm.

The pair returned twice more that night, stealing a laptop, two flat screen TVs, and a trumpet.

Cunningham failed to attend court on 9 September and was later arrested out of the county.

She was sentenced to four months in prison after admitting three counts of non-dwelling burglary at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (20 September).

Fletcher, of no fixed address, appeared at the same court on 27 June where he admitted three counts of non-dwelling burglary. He was ordered to pay £300 in compensation and sentenced to a two-year community order consisting of a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

However, on 30 July, he was jailed for six weeks after being arrested for new offences and breaching the community order.

PC Yeli Zaicevs, who investigated, said: “Thanks to our eagle-eyed CCTV operators, we were able to quickly identify and arrest those involved.”

Following the break in, a Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: "Minor damage was caused to the building, but this will be made safe and repaired in due course.”