Footage shows tributes, including a rabbit toy with a ‘RIP Baby A’ note, laid at the scene where a baby’s body was found.

Teddies and flowers have been left at the scene where the remains of a baby were found in a snow-covered field next to a motorway bridge.

A cuddly rabbit with a note saying “RIP Baby A”, the name given to the baby by police, was placed near the site where the remains were found on Wednesday (November 20).

Another heartbreaking message taped to a candle read: "Rest in peace baby A. You’re in our hearts."

Tributes to 'Baby A' left by members of the public. | SWNS

A dog walker discovered the body around midday in Little Hulton, Salford, Greater Manchester, near to the M61.

Dozens of officers attended the scene, just off Ravenscraig Road, near Ashtons Field.

Forensic teams erected several tents and were seen working through the night.

On November 21, further specialists were seen combing the area as Greater Manchester Police warned that their inquiry was “going to take time”.

Greater Manchester Police has appealed to anyone with information about Baby A or their parents to come forward.

Chief Superintendent Neil Blackwood said: “We have found what we believe to be the remains of a young baby on Ravenscraig Road, near Ashtons Field in Little Hulton. We have a scene in place, and you will likely see an increased presence of officers in the local area while we carry out enquiries to understand the circumstances.

"At this stage, we are following several lines of enquiry, and we are working with local partner agencies to understand who this baby could be, how long they have been here, and how they have sadly died. We are now calling this baby, Baby A. All of this is extremely sensitive, and this investigation needs to be handled with the utmost care it deserves, and it is going to take time.

“We know that this news will devastate our communities, and while we do not have all the answers to these questions yet, I want to reassure residents that we will do all we can to find out what has happened here.

“The most important thing for us right now is to find answers for this baby and I would urge anyone who has any information at all to get in touch with us. Even the most minor detail could be crucial to our investigation. If you have seen anyone in the area over the last few days, or know who the parents could be, please call us as soon as you can.”