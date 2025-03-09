This video More videos

Furious residents have blasted the local council for wasting £16million on a bridge aimed at cyclists and pedestrians to cross a river- that leads them to a 'dangerous mess' of thick mud that is 'pretty much unpassable'.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angry residents have blasted their council for wasting £16million on a bridge for walkers and cyclists that is said to be so boggy they need 'wellies and waders' to pass.

Worcester locals were promised a new footbridge with scenic paths leading to the city aimed at getting more people outdoors. But users of the Kepax Bridge - which spans the River Severn – say it is “pointless” and is surrounded on both sides by a muddy quagmire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyclists have described it as 'look[ing] like a warzone' and being 'dangerous' and 'pretty much unpassable' because of broken trees and thick mud on uneven ground.

Tony Westcott, lived in Worcester over 60 years. Worcestershire locals were promised a swanky new bridge with scenic paths leading to the city aimed at getting more people outdoors. | Emma Trimble / SWNS

Retired AA mechanic Andy Dainty, 73, regularly crosses the bridge with his wife Lillian, 72. Andy said: "The unfinished path is the biggest problem here, I saw this problem before the bridge was built, we know it would happen. The path is virtually non-existent and it’s still covered in the residue from the winter floods. Once you cross the bridge you’re treading through broken trees and thick mud over uneven ground. It’s pretty much unpassable in places. It looks like a warzone at the moment.”

Retired West Mercia Police support worker Lillian added: "I wouldn’t go over the bridge and use that route. We cycle and we've tried the road and that's just dangerous, getting back up it is impossible. The pathway is bad, too. You can't walk or cycle down there."

Meanwhile long-term resident Ian Hilton-Turvey, 64, says the bridge is useful for cyclists like him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lillian and Andy Dainty, keen cyclists. Residents have blasted their council for wasting Â£16 million on a bridge that "leads to nowhere". | Emma Trimble / SWNS

The business consultant said: “There’s a constant flow of people spaced out, and there’s never really anyone here. I cycle across and cycling works. There’s a gentleman coming across in his mobility scooter. Folk are saying aesthetically it’s good for the area, good for them and the community in general, and it’s not a bad thing to look at."

He describes it as a 'country path' that's okay if you hold on to a bit of fence, adding: "How mollycoddled do we have to be?"

Local group Bike Worcester has even blasted the project, saying vital parts of shoring up the pathways either side have been overlooked. Chair of the group Dan Brothwell said: "It seems like some of the easier bits around the edges, that are actually really important to make [the bridge] a success, have been overlooked. "Karen Lewing, a Green Party city councillor, branded the whole project "a bit pointless." She said: "In the scoping of the project they thought this was on the too hard to do list."The council admitted the area need landscaping but declared the project a “huge success” with “many thousands” of people using it.

Cyclists wanting to travel on the new £16m Kepax Bridge over the River Severn in Worcester are left with two choices - join a muddy path or turn back and join what cyclists claim is a 'dangerous' road. | Emma Trimble / SWNS