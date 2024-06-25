Why my cruise on board Regent Seven Seas Grandeur was an unrivalled experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Out of the corner of my eye I can see it, glinting and shimmering in its ethereal beauty.

I've been on board Regent Seven Seas' newest ship The Grandeur just five minutes and its talisman acquisition, the Fabergé egg, is winning the battle for my attention as I hand over my passport to the ship's reception.

Commissioned bespoke for Regent Seven Seas and the only Fabergé egg to reside permanently at sea, this is by no means the only jewel on board this vessel. A $6m 1,600-strong art collection demands your gaze throughout, with original Picassos, sublime sculptures, a 40-foot-tall hand-woven tapestry and other aesthetic gems at every corner.

But then this is no ordinary ship, and eggs and Pablos respectfully aside, the biggest piece of art is the Grandeur itself.

Regent Seven Seas Grandeur

At just over 56,000 tons and 224m long, the 12-deck Regent SS flagship is not the biggest boat on the seas, but nevertheless packs a powerful punch - unsurprisingly from the elite cruise line, billed unashamedly by themselves, as The World's Most Luxurious Fleet™.

Speaking of punches, let's pull none here. Being at the top of the sea tree means prices are higher compared with more mainstream lines, but for that magical experience, perhaps if only a once-in-a-lifetime for some, this is a bucket-list must.

So what elevates this experience on board Grandeur above your regular cruise? It doesn't take too long to see why.

Wherever your Dior deck shoes take you (mine were Matalan actually) on the plush and lush carpets, elegant decor and stylish contemporary furniture compete to turn your head, with highly-polished timbers, magnificent marbles and gleaming metals reflecting light from the sun or from the ship's 503 beautiful themed chandeliers.

Our luxurious Superior Suite on Grandeur

The immaculately maintained staterooms are divine, with opulent soft furnishings, a bed to die for, a fully-stocked and constantly replenished fridge, L’Occitane toiletries and a bottle of champers on arrival. Valet laundry service is also included.

Just picture luxury, and I'll leave the decor eye candy there for now.

What immediately jumped out at me was how quiet the ship seemed to be. Were most of the guests offshore? Sleeping off last night's banquet?

No. The simple fact is Regent takes pride in giving people 'unrivalled' space, accommodating fewer passengers on board than the ship could easily manage, to give customers that sense of room and freedom.

The beautifully ornate Compass Rose restaurant

Indeed on our voyage there were 809 guests on a ship that could have easily hosted double or even triple that number.

So, for example, no battle to secure a sunbed here - oh and what a sunbed this is! With no tape measure to hand in my media kit, I'm guessing that the comfy plush mattress with monogrammed cover atop was some six inches thick.

"I won't want to get up," said my wife, and who would want to, when smiling, professional and very attentive waiters are at hand to serve you up all manner of delightful drinks and cocktail concoctions.

And that's another thing. Despite fewer guests per square foot on board, that's not the same with staff. In fact, the guest to staff ratio was 1.36 to 1. In other words, for every four passengers there are three crew members, so expect unrivalled (there’s that word again) service.

Picturesque Montenegro

Dining, as you would expect, is a triumph. There are seven experiences - eight if you consider that 24-hour room service is also included.

The Compass Rose is the ship's main restaurant for everyday dining - and I use that word with some trepidation as this is by no means 'everyday'.

Turn up anytime for your evening meal here with no reservation and be greeted at the entrance with a feast for the stomach and the eyes, with an elaborate metal and crystal waterfall sculpture flowing from a backlit onyx skylight.