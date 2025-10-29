Travelodge rooms under the £35 deal include standard double en-suites like this one, with availability across the UK | Travelodge

Travelodge has released over a million hotel rooms for £35 or less – including dates before Christmas. Here’s where to find them.

With Christmas get-togethers already being pencilled into diaries, Travelodge has quietly launched one of the most useful deals of the season – and it could help make long-overdue catch-ups and festive trips far more affordable.

The budget hotel chain has just released over one million rooms for £35 or less, with plenty still available between now and Christmas.

We’ve taken a look and found solid availability in many UK towns and cities – particularly on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights – making it a handy option for those heading away for family visits, reunions or even a Christmas market weekend. Rooms in London are excluded from the £35 headline price, but still start from a competitive £49.

The offer covers stays up to 25 June 2026, but the most immediate value is in the next eight weeks, when train fares and petrol costs are rising and family homes are getting fuller.

Travelodge’s Best Price Finder lets you search by location and instantly compare rates across multiple dates. It’s a fast way to see what’s still on offer in the area you need.

A practical fix for the pre-Christmas rush

Whether it’s an overnight stay after visiting friends, a low-fuss option after the work Christmas do, or just a quieter alternative to the family sofa bed, this is a deal with broad appeal. Rooms can be booked up to 355 days in advance, but the most popular dates will disappear quickly.

These are Travelodge’s standard Saver Rooms, and the £35 or less rate is only available when booking direct.

With more than one million discounted rooms now unlocked, it’s worth checking what’s available near you – especially if December’s diary is already starting to fill up.

