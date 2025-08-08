This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Superstar DJs playing amid lumbering mechanical beasts, an abundance of gastronomical delights and a profound history of violent upheaval and technical innovation - Toulouse found a way of leaving a unique impression on me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Western French city, known as La Ville Rose (The Pink City) for the terracotta tinge that defines its buildings, offers visitors new insights in all varieties, be they cultural, culinary, historical or future-looking.

I was lucky enough to be invited to visit this great city and couldn’t recommend it more as a year-round getaway for those wanting an eye-opening, stomach filling and brain stimulating experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visiting Toulouse, the quirky and captivating French city. | FINN

A distinctly French city but with a more modern and inviting complexion, Toulouse was crowned a UNESCO ‘City of Music’ destination in 2023 for the emphasis it places on supporting musicians and live music; while the continued association with the aeronautical world also adds to its essence as a place where life reaches upward.

After catching an evening flight from Stansted Airport, I stayed the night in the comfort of the Mercure Hotel, which is situated in the heart of Toulouse’s beguiling, winding streets, before beginning the next day with the most effective introduction to a city I’ve ever had.

After breakfast me and my companions ventured to meet Chef Alejandro Javaloyas with his black cart in tow, from which he would decant every ingredient and instrument needed for the wonderful, informative and delicious Toulouse Gourmet Tour.

The voyage took in seven spots, each of which provided the backdrop for a captivating tale on the backstory of the city, before we had a relevant dish made using a vast array of equipment from Alejandro’s never-ending, Mary Poppins-like cart, to vividly bring the experience to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alejandro Javaloyas takes us on the Toulouse Gourmet Tour | National World

At our meeting spot, the Hôtel d'Assezat, we learned how blue de pastel exports in the 1500s brought unprecedented wealth to the city and the establishment of such opulent Renaissance-style buildings for the most successful merchants. The colouring dye was used for 200 years before indigo was brought over from the Americas, and during this blue boom over 200 of these mansions were built around the city, many of which are still in use today.

We then parked up by the glorious Garonne River, where, after a devastating fire in 1463, clay was acquired from the banks to rebuild the city with a new, defining pink sheen that glistens spectacularly in the sunset.

Nowadays the waterway acts as a perfect residing spot for the local residents and large student population, many of whom are engaged at the airport where the city’s pioneering aeronautical industry is based.

Toulouse is the birthplace of Airbus, which recently marked its 50th anniversary, and was also the home for Aeropostale, which was a pioneering aviation company that oversaw huge advances in air travel during mail-delivering trips to Morocco, Senegal and Brazil from the 1930s onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We learnt about this aspect of Toulouse at the Place du Capitole, a glorious space that also hosts a huge Christmas market, before turning our attention to the city’s profound yet violent religious past at the astounding, French gothic influenced Couvent des Jacobins and in the quaint, communal surroundings of Place Saint-Georges.

La Machine is a French performance art company known for its large-scale, mechanical creatures, including a giant spider called "La Princesse" | National World

Javaloyas’s background as a surrealist artist and experience in Michelin-starred restaurants, as well as his close, familial ties to the city, endowed his ability to captivate us tour-goers, and made his preparation of the food that bit more assured. Whether it was a pain au chocolat - or ‘chocolatine’ as the locals insist - crystallised violet sweets, Toulouse sausage or toasted baguette with goose spread, we felt in safe hands.

After a quick break, my companions and I ventured outside the fairy-tale confines of the city to the Montaudran district, which is being heavily modernised after its long-standing association with Aéropostale since the 1930s.

One of its central features is La Halle de la Machine, where you can discover a collection of street theatre contraptions designed and made by La Machine Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the production collective took us around the warehouse of mysterious, interactive devices made from seemingly discarded items of wood and metal for a seemingly oblique purpose. Whether they were tentatively manipulating sound or haphazardly painting pictures, the machines were curious if not practical, and the experience added further to the city’s quirky, intriguing side.

Toulouse is known as 'La Ville Rose' - The Pink City - for the bright colouring of its buildings. | FINN

The comparably down-to-earth mind behind the collective, François Delaroziere, then took us onto the former aircraft runway of the museum to tell us about the company’s Pièces de résistance.

While the scattering of instruments in the main hall was strikingly incomplete, the same could not be said for the giant, roaming minotaur and spider outside. The two pieces – along with a human-scorpion creature named Lilith – have previously been taken on escapades to various cities for street theatre performances where they have been pedalled around by members of the collective; soaring over the inhabitants of Toulouse, Lyon and elsewhere to François’s delight.

On the night we visited, they were utilised for the Mecanik Paradize music festival, during which they stalked each other around the energetic crowd (shown in the video at the top of the article) as though preparing for battle while French hip hop heavyweights Chinese Man delivered a lively set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The electric atmosphere was set in the sultry October night as UK dance music extraordinaire Fatboy Slim then hit the stage for a pulsating headline show that saw him rattle through hits including ‘Right Here, Right Now’ and ‘Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat’.

Toulouse is in no short supply of great places to get food. | FINN

After such a relentless first day, our second in Toulouse operated as a chance to let our senses come back to earth and be gradually re-enveloped in the city’s many charms.

With plenty of restaurants to choose from, it’s more a question of where among Toulouse’s stunning options you want to enjoy your meals, with options available in the array of city squares or by the river and indoor options aplenty in the tastefully decorated confines of traditional brasseries and cafes.

We returned to Plaice Saint Georges for lunch at Monsieur Georges before heading for a sensational three-course gourmet dinner in the stylish setting of La Gourmandine Côté Cathédrale, which was just a stone’s throw from the city’s unique cathedral that has a Frankenstein-esque mismatch of styles that is oddly charming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cité de l'Espace is well worth a visit and a great representation of Toulouse's close association with aerospace. | Rémi Deligeon

In both cases, the food was definitely rich and indulgent, with the mushroom risotto at Monsieur Georges going above and beyond in terms of flavour and portion size, and the evening meal showcasing locally sourced, sustainable ingredients with superb effect.

There was also more touring and exploring to be done with the help of the enthusiastic, knowledgeable staff from the Tourist Office situated at Square Charles de Gaulle, who gave us further insight around the city’s endlessly walkable streets before taking us to La Cité de l’espace. Situated on the outskirts, this interactive discovery centre features flight simulators, a telescope and planetarium to give you as close an experience as you can to touching the stars. There’s also a beautiful garden area with a lunar rover and an old space station that is great to walk around.

With everything you can ask for from a city break and every opportunity to accustom yourself to it at your own pace, why not let Toulouse offer a little sheen into your life?